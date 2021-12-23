Azerbaijan sends letter to Google due to distorted names of liberated territories - MFA (Exclusive) (UPDATE)

Title Changed:



BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijan keeps the issue of displaying distorted toponyms of Azerbaijani settlements in the territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], in the Armenian language along with the Azerbaijani names on the Google Maps in the focus of attention, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

According to Abdullayeva, the Azerbaijani side continues to take measures to eliminate these distortions.

Within the measures respective letter and a list of official toponyms of the Karabakh region and other liberated territories of Azerbaijan were sent to Google, she stressed.

The spokesperson reminded that in May 2021, at the annual session of the UN Group of Experts on Geographical Names, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry presented a national report prepared jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

"The report contained a list of officially approved and standardized names of 4,589 settlements in Azerbaijani, English and Russian, as well as the names of 125 geographical objects located in the territories affected by the Armenian-Azerbaijani [Karabakh] conflict,” she said. In accordance with the resolutions adopted within the framework of the Conference on the Standardization of Geographic names of the UN, it’s unacceptable to amend the standardized geographic names by the authorized state structure of any country, and these amendments can’t be recognized by the UN.”

“As for the Google Maps platform, it functions on the basis of individual user requests. In these terms, written appeals of citizens and non-governmental organizations to the company are extremely important,” added Abdullayeva.