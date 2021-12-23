Azerbaijani parliament to consider abolition of visa regime with Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A proposal was made in Azerbaijan to abolish visa regime with Qatar for civilians, Trend reports citing the bill on approval of the agreement on abolition of visas for the above mentioned persons signed between the governments of two countries.

The document was discussed at a meeting of the Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations at the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 22 and recommended for consideration by the parliament at a plenary session.