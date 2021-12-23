Co-chairs and board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 23 December 2021 12:18 (UTC+04:00)
Co-chairs and board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23

Trend:

Co-chairs and board members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center have sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports.

Will be updated

