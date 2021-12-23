Bosnia and Herzegovina is grateful to Azerbaijan for support in fight against COVID-19 - FM

Politics 23 December 2021 15:26 (UTC+04:00)
Bosnia and Herzegovina is grateful to Azerbaijan for support in fight against COVID-19 - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Bosnia and Herzegovina is grateful to Azerbaijan for the support rendered to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fight against COVID-19, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković said at the joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Turković said that Bosnia and Herzegovina is not pleased with the current economic relations with Azerbaijan.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s minister thinks that geographical remoteness must not hinder the development of bilateral ties.

“I thank Azerbaijan for the support rendered to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fight against COVID-19,” Turković said. “The decision on the mutual opening of embassies in Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two countries.”

