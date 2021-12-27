Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP

Politics 27 December 2021 12:04 (UTC+04:00)
Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The illegal visit to the Azerbaijani Khankandi city by the head of the Ile-de-France region, the Republican Party candidate in the upcoming presidential election Valérie Pécresse, does not correspond to the French policy, Azerbaijani MP Soltan Mammadov said at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), Trend reports.

Will be updated

Tags:
