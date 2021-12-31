Leadership of Azerbaijan’s MoD visits military hospital on holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

On the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year Holiday, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces on December 31, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At first, the leadership of the ministry laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in the territory of the hospital, and paid tribute to his memory.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a group of servicemen being treated at the hospital, including those wounded in the Patriotic War. The Minister was interested in their health, rehabilitation process and wished them a speedy recovery and return to service.

The Minister of Defense conveyed the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the servicemen and presented holiday gifts on behalf of the President.