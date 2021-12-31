President Ilham Aliyev extends congratulations on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of 31 December – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

A photo depicting the Shusha fortress was posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The photo says: ¬"Happy World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year!".