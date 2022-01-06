Turkic Council expresses readiness to support Kazakhstan as needed - statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Member states of Turkic Council express their readiness to support the people and government of Kazakhstan as needed, Trend reports citing the statement of the organization.

"In light of the recent events in Kazakhstan, Member States of the Organization of Turkic States; emphasize the importance they attach to peace and stability in Kazakhstan and express their strong solidarity with the Member State Kazakhstan, voice their trust in the wisdom and desire of the brotherly Kazakh people to return to normalcy, state their confidence in the capacity of the Kazakh authorities to peacefully defuse tensions and reestablish calm and order, express their readiness to support the people and government of Kazakhstan as needed, convey their condolences for those who lost their lives during the incidents and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement said.