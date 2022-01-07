Azerbaijani MoD, Military Prosecutor's Office sign action plan for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7

Trend:

The Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the joint activities plan for 2022 in order to strengthen legal order and military discipline, as well as to prevent criminal acts in the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The dates and places of the planned events, as well as responsible persons, have been determined in accordance with the plan.

The various categories of the military servicemen of the formations, military units, and special military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense will participate in the meetings, scheduled along the year in order to take the necessary measures to improve the legal knowledge of personnel, strengthen discipline and legal order, and eliminate existing problems.