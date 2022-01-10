Political analysts, experts consider sending CSTO forces to Kazakhstan illegal

Politics 10 January 2022 09:26 (UTC+04:00)
Political analysts, experts consider sending CSTO forces to Kazakhstan illegal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

The recent unfolding events in Kazakhstan eventually resulted in the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to be sent to Kazakhstan upon President Tokayev's appeal under the pretext of assisting in restoring law, order and protecting the strategic facilities of the country.

The peacekeeping forces sent to Kazakhstan include more than 4,000 servicemen from Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan and Armenia.

This decision caused the discussions even in the CSTO member-states. The CSTO contingent entered Kazakhstan illegally. This contradicts the CSTO charter, which raises questions.

“One of the points of the CSTO charter envisages assistance to the CSTO member-states by other members of the organization in case of any external military intervention,” Azerbaijani political analyst Tural Ismayilov told Trend.

“However, the situation in Kazakhstan is different and the arrival of a big CSTO contingent in Kazakhstan upon Tokayev’s appeal caused a great reaction in the international arena,” political analyst said. “In general, the events in Kazakhstan require a cool-headed approach”

“Kazakhstan is a socially stable country with a big territory, but relatively small population,” Ismayilov said. “How did the security forces fail to prevent the appearance of terrorists at local protests during such a short period of time?”

He stressed that Kazakhstan is one of the countries with a rather strong economic and political base.

“I think that this issue could have been resolved without addressing the CSTO and bringing its forces into the country,” Ismayilov said. “In any case, the special attention is paid to the actions of the CSTO contingent in Kazakhstan.”

The political analyst added that if brutality is shown towards people, it will resemble the arrival of criminal gangs of the USSR army in Baku on January 20, 1990.

“In general, after the establishment of social and political stability in Kazakhstan, the CSTO peacekeepers must leave the country, and then the second question arises,” Ismayilov said. “When will this happen?”

Editor-in-chief of "Baki xeber" (Baku news) newspaper, political expert Aydin Guliyev believes that while events in Kazakhstan must be perceived as an internal affair of this country, the decision related to the CSTO’s intervention leads to the consequences that contradict the principles of Kazakhstan's sovereignty.

“Of course, the events in Kazakhstan have internal social, economic and political reasons and this played a certain role in the emergence of internal tension,” Guliyev told Trend.

The editor-in-chief added that it is also known that as Kazakhstan holds a very important geopolitical position and has huge resources, a clash of interests of various world powers was obvious here.

“Although certain world forces intend to take advantage of the ongoing processes in this country, this shouldn't be a reason for the CSTO leadership to deploy military forces in a sovereign country,” Guliyev said.

“It is also noteworthy that the decision of bringing the military forces of the CSTO into sovereign Kazakhstan was made during the presidency of Armenia in the Security Council of this organization,” Guliyev added.

The editor-in-chief said that this decision of Armenia, which lost the war with Azerbaijan, during which a year ago Kazakhstan also expressed active political support, testifies to the likelihood that the CSTO has become an instrument of revenge against a Turkic country.

“The Armenian leadership seems to be taking revenge on Kazakhstan by influencing the process of making such a decision,” Guliyev said. “The military intervention of the CSTO dealt a great blow to the international prestige of Kazakhstan, which has grown greatly in recent years.”

“Instead of military intervention, the CSTO was supposed to observe till a peaceful dialogue between the protesters and the authorities of Kazakhstan is held,” the editor-in-chief said.

“For the first time in its history, the CSTO referred in an incorrect form to Article 4 of its own charter,” Guliyev said. “Sending the forces into Kazakhstan will remain in the history of the CSTO as a step for which it will have to bear the biggest responsibility.”

“Over the past year, we have witnessed that Armenia for the first time tried to turn the CSTO into an instrument of revenge and punishment against Azerbaijan, but this attempt failed,” the editor-in-chief said.

The editor-in-chief said that the policy of turning the CSTO into a punitive mechanism against the members of the organization accounted for the period of Armenia's chairmanship and Kazakhstan was chosen as the target.

“In fact, the military intervention into Kazakhstan’s affairs reduced the credibility of the CSTO,” Guliyev said. “The wrong decision of the CSTO related to Kazakhstan creates a dangerous precedent in the post-Soviet area. The next step of the CSTO in the post-Soviet area can lead to the destructive processes for its own prospects.”

Azerbaijani political analyst Ilyas Huseynov directly said that sending of CSTO troops into Kazakhstan was illegal.

“According to the organization's charter, the member-states unite on a military-political platform only for protection from external influence, occupation,” Huseynov told Trend.

The political analyst said that however, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took this route because of the uncontrollable situation in the country.

“It is noteworthy that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, performing the functions of the CSTO chairman, hastily held a special meeting to make such a decision,” Huseynov said. “I think that Pashinyan's decision serves to undermine the international authority of the CSTO.”

“Almaty was not chosen as the center of events by chance,” the political analyst said. “Almaty is considered the cultural capital of Kazakhstan.”

Huseynov said that on the other hand, gathering of the cultural elite here testifies to the fact that elements of social discontent were previously developed and put forward by political strategists.

“I think that these events will end soon, Kazakhstan’s statehood will come out of the crisis and enter a period of development,” Huseynov added.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Bulgaria receives maximum possible amount of Azerbaijani gas
Bulgaria receives maximum possible amount of Azerbaijani gas
Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries
Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries
US Covid-19 case tally crosses 60 million
US Covid-19 case tally crosses 60 million
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, Saudi ACWA Power to assess environmental impact of joint projects Oil&Gas 10:10
Iran's Petropars Company accelerates operations at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:07
Georgia’s oil imports from Iran up Georgia 10:03
Iranian currency rates for January 10 Finance 09:52
Post offices to give out pensions, benefits as usual in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:51
Kazakhstan assessing damage on Almaty int'l airport from riots Kazakhstan 09:49
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Politics 09:48
Iran increases its sugar reserves Business 09:48
Iran’s PMO records decrease in loading/unloading activity at Jask Port Transport 09:47
IMF talks on impact of Turkish lira’s depreciation on Azerbaijan’s financial system Finance 09:46
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold looking for medical services via tender Tenders 09:46
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 9, 2022 Uzbekistan 09:45
Iran’s NISOC shares data on its extraction plan Oil&Gas 09:44
Over 500 attackers, marauders detained in Kazakhstan's Almaty Kazakhstan 09:37
Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan appeals to citizens Society 09:31
Bulgaria receives maximum possible amount of Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 09:30
Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries Oil&Gas 09:27
Iran records decrease in cargo movements at Amirabad port Transport 09:27
Political analysts, experts consider sending CSTO forces to Kazakhstan illegal Politics 09:26
Almost 8,000 people detained in Kazakhstan due to riots Kazakhstan 09:21
Iran-Turkmenistan railway may bring great benefits to both countries Transport 09:13
Number of flights from Iran's Tabriz International Airport up Transport 09:07
Iran says obstacles to dev't of transport, energy ties with Turkmenistan resolved Business 09:06
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations in Qeshm port Transport 09:04
Iran, Azerbaijan cooperate on joint use of border rivers – Iranian official Oil&Gas 08:55
US Covid-19 case tally crosses 60 million US 08:31
Kazakhstan calculates damage caused by riots to business Kazakhstan 07:47
Two extremist groups neutralized in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:07
Kazakhstan faces hybrid terrorist attack: Secretary of State Kazakhstan 06:48
Amazon takes fight to tribunal in new move over future deal Other News 06:21
Uzbekistan reports first Omicron case, tightens pandemic restrictions Uzbekistan 06:05
Punjab sees 264% rise in patients on oxygen support in 24 hours Other News 05:29
Four checkpoints installed at entrance to Atyrau Kazakhstan 05:12
Cable internet access restored in Kazakhstan’s capital Kazakhstan 05:01
2-4 mln Israelis to be infected with COVID-19 amid Omicron spread: PM Israel 04:39
Nations are free to choose their own alliances - State Department US 04:04
At review meet, Indian PM Modi stresses masks use, containment, boosting infra Other News 03:43
UK records another 141,472 new coronavirus cases Europe 03:21
Indian govt to come out with revised FDI policy to facilitate LIC IPO Other News 02:45
COVID-19 hospitalization in Turkey up by over 6 pct Turkey 02:20
Cavushoglu, Qatari FM discuss Kazakhstan, Afghanistan Turkey 01:58
EU to discuss events in Kazakhstan Europe 01:48
One demonstrator killed in Sudan protests against military, death toll at 62: Medics Arab World 01:24
Security breach: UK-based Sikh body extends support to PM, says Punjab could have benefitted from Narendra Modi's visit Other News 00:51
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire US 00:16
Almost 400 Kazakh National Guardsmen injured during riots Kazakhstan 9 January 23:54
Turkey wishes Kazakhstan to achieve stability as soon as possible - Advisor to Turkish president Turkey 9 January 23:45
US has number of questions about introduction of CSTO troops into Kazakhstan - Blinken US 9 January 23:01
Turkish soldiers in prisoner of war camp on Nargin Island survived thanks to Azerbaijani Turks - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 9 January 22:34
Turkey needs to return to Asia, but this does not mean that we will turn away from the West - Cavushoglu Turkey 9 January 22:03
Over 850 rioters detained in Kazakh Almaty, says crisis center Kazakhstan 9 January 21:28
Kazakh president posthumously awards 16 military and police officers for courage Kazakhstan 9 January 21:23
Special Representative of President of Kazakhstan makes statement on events in country Kazakhstan 9 January 20:55
Number of Omicron cases surges in Georgia, NCDC Head says Georgia 9 January 20:51
Indian PM Modi stresses masks use, containment, boosting infra Other News 9 January 20:43
Google faces probe in India after news publishers complain of unfair conditions World 9 January 20:37
President of Kazakhstan replaces two Deputy Chairmen of National Security Committee Kazakhstan 9 January 20:34
Kyrgyz president admits possibility of republic’s citizens participating in Kazakh unrest Kyrgyzstan 9 January 20:06
Stay of CSTO peacekeepers in the country to be short-lived in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 19:51
Kazakhstan authorities to announce personnel changes Kazakhstan 9 January 19:43
Aeroflot to resume flights between Moscow and Nur-Sultan from January 10 Russia 9 January 19:41
Counter-terrorist operation continues in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 19:06
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan Politics 9 January 18:44
197 people detained in Atyrau region of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 18:29
National Bank of Kazakhstan to suspend operation of exchange offices Kazakhstan 9 January 18:02
Trincomalee oil tank deal a result of 30 years of Indo-Lankan effort Other News 9 January 18:01
Operational group of CSTO Joint Headquarters sent to Kazakhstan World 9 January 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 9 January 17:35
Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan denies information about 164 killed during protests Kazakhstan 9 January 17:34
Kazakh airline suspends another flight from Almaty to Baku Transport 9 January 16:49
SecGen and Commander of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 16:31
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts Politics 9 January 16:11
No terrorist entered Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan - State Committee for National Security Kazakhstan 9 January 16:01
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 9 January 15:55
Azerbaijan confirms 555 more COVID-19 cases, 507 recoveries Society 9 January 15:49
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 9 Society 9 January 15:47
Russian servicemen in Kazakhstan start training to prevent emergency situations Kazakhstan 9 January 15:35
About 200 dead in attacks in northwest Nigeria, residents say Other News 9 January 15:04
Turkey to support Kazakhstan - FM Turkey 9 January 15:03
Reliance Retail acquires over 25% stake in Dunzo for $200 million World 9 January 14:31
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan transporting cargo along TRACECA corridor as usually Transport 9 January 13:54
At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station Other News 9 January 13:53
Online meeting of heads of CSTO member-states scheduled for Jan. 10 World 9 January 13:21
Indian PM Modi likely to chair Covid review meeting today Other News 9 January 13:17
Turkish Airlines CEO discloses timing for resumption of flights to Kazakhstan Turkey 9 January 12:56
Police officers of Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city inspect every yard and flat Kazakhstan 9 January 12:51
One of detainees in Kazakhstan admits participation in protests for money Kazakhstan 9 January 12:22
All necessary measures to be taken to fully restore public order in Kazakhstan – President Kazakhstan 9 January 12:04
Situation with unrest stabilizes in all districts of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 January 11:57
Unrest at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field stops Oil&Gas 9 January 11:34
Georgia reports 3,842 coronavirus cases, 777 recoveries, 31 deaths Georgia 9 January 11:31
Kazakhstan’s security forces continue counter-terrorist operations in settlements Kazakhstan 9 January 11:17
Iranian currency rates for January 9 Finance 9 January 10:57
Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 9 January 10:52
Highways open for traffic in Kazakhstan - ministry of industry Kazakhstan 9 January 10:03
Situation in all regions of Kazakhstan stabilized, reports Interior Ministry Kazakhstan 9 January 09:58
Nazarbayev and Tokayev have always been "on same side of barricades" - press secretary Kazakhstan 9 January 09:40
During riots in Kazakhstan, 16 law enforcement officers were killed Kazakhstan 9 January 08:50
Preliminary damage caused during riots in Kazakhstan is named Kazakhstan 9 January 08:27
Illegal entry of CSTO troops into Kazakhstan is threat to entire region - foreign experts Kazakhstan 9 January 08:00
All news