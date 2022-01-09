Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expresses condolences to the people and government of Pakistan in connection with the loss of life as a result of heavy snowfall in the country, the official Twitter page of the ministry stated, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that at least 23 people have died as a result of extreme weather conditions during a blizzard in the city of Murri. We express our condolences to the people and government of brotherly Pakistan," says the ministry's condolences.