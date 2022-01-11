Organization of Turkic States reaffirms support for Kazakhstan's people, government (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Organization of Turkic States adopted a statement reaffirming its strong support for Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the organization.

The statement was adopted following extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the organization’s member and observer countries.

At the meeting chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speeches were delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev.

The statement authors expressed condolences to the families and close relatives of victims of the recent riots in Kazakhstan and wished a speedy recovery to the injured persons.

The document reaffirmed solidarity with Kazakhstan and strong support for the country and the brotherly Kazakh people.

The statement emphasized the importance of peace and stability in Kazakhstan, which is vital for stability and security in the region and beyond.

Besides, the document condemned acts of violence and vandalism that threaten human life, disrupt public order and damage property.

The statement expressed confidence in the Kazakh government's ability to quickly restore public order and normalize the situation in the country.

The document authors also stressed the importance of observing the fundamental norms and principles of international law, expressed their support for the anti-terrorist operation of the government of Kazakhstan against terrorists, extremists and criminals whose actions are aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order.

At the same time, the statement noted that the document entitled as "Vision of the Turkic World - 2040" is a directive for coordination, cooperation and mutual assistance in the face of national and international challenges.

The organization, in the adopted statement, confirmed its readiness, if necessary, to support the people and government of Kazakhstan to get out of the current crisis.

The document also expressed support for the reform program of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which is aimed at improving the brotherly Kazakh people's life and welfare.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States decided to continue close cooperation and consultations on this issue.