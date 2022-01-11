Azerbaijan strongly condemns continuation of military provocations by Armenian side - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan strongly condemns the ongoing military provocations of Armenia, statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the next provocation of Armenia in the direction of the Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district said, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on January 11, 2022, as a result of the provocation committed by the armed forces of Armenia in the direction of Kalbajar district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, soldier Ayaz Nazarov was killed.

"We strongly condemn the continuation of military provocations by the Armenian side," the ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the military-political leadership of Armenia, which committed another bloody provocation along the state border, instead of taking steps to normalize relations between the two countries is directly responsible for the escalation in the region.