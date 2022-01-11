Azerbaijani army did not use aviation or artillery in the Kalbajar direction - Defense Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The Azerbaijani army did not use aviation and artillery in the Kalbajar direction, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Units of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out adequate retaliatory measures without any use of aviation or artillery to suppress the activity of the Armenian side in this direction, the ministry said.

Note that as a result of the provocation committed by the armed forces of Armenia on January 11 at noon, the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the direction of the Kalbajar region aggravated:

"Currently, the operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani units," the ministry said.