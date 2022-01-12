Ombudsman of Azerbaijan issues statement in connection with provocation by radicals of Armenian origin in Los Angeles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

According to information in the mass media, radicals of Armenian origin living in the United States hung in front of the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles a photo of the Armenian terrorist Gurgen Yanikyan, who killed Turkish diplomats in the US state of California in 1973, according to the statement of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.

Will be updated