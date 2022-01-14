President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ukraine for working visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Ukraine for a working visit at the invitation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was met by First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Japarova and other officials.