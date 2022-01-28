Azerbaijan defense minister expresses condolences to Pakistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28
Trend:
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistani Armed Forces during a treacherous terrorist attack in Balochistan region. May the Almighty Allah rest the souls of the deceased. I express my deep condolences to their families and wish them patience. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," Hasanov said.
