President Ilham Aliyev is doing everything to ensure that situation in Azerbaijan meets high standards of Council of Europe - Head of Russia's State Duma's Committee

Politics 30 January 2022 00:31 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev is doing everything to ensure that situation in Azerbaijan meets high standards of Council of Europe - Head of Russia's State Duma's Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is doing everything to ensure that the situation in the country meets the high standards of the Council of Europe, Chairman of the Committee of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said during his speech at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports.

In his speech, he criticized the draft resolution on the report of the Dane Michael Jensen "Evolution of the monitoring procedure", noting, among other things, a clearly one-sided approach to Azerbaijan.

"Clause 2.6 of the Memorandum with the heading "Karabakh conflict" contains extremely contradictory information that does not reflect today's reality, which indicates a clearly one-sided approach of the author of the document to such an important issue for the Council of Europe," Slutsky said.

"At the same time, the resolution contains paragraph N3 with reference to the now settled Karabakh conflict, which thus clearly does not reflect the new realities created in the region that emerged after the signing of the tripartite statement on November 10, which put an end to hostilities. I am proud that Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a very serious part in resolving the Karabakh conflict. I would like to once again congratulate our former colleague, the former head of the Azerbaijani delegation, and now the Head of State ate, Ilham Aliyev, on his recent 60th birthday. He does everything to ensure that the situation in the country meets the high standards of the Council of Europe. I propose to take a closer look at these inaccuracies in the resolution and take appropriate decisions to correct them," he said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million
Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million
Apple's stock racks up biggest one-day gain since July 2020
Apple's stock racks up biggest one-day gain since July 2020
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney tests positive for COVID-19
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Italy re-elects President Mattarella, government unity bruised Europe 01:38
5 YPG/PKK terrorists killed after infiltration attempt in Syria Turkey 01:04
President Ilham Aliyev is doing everything to ensure that situation in Azerbaijan meets high standards of Council of Europe - Head of Russia's State Duma's Committee Politics 00:31
Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid booster dose trials get DCGI nod Other News 29 January 23:54
New port commissioned in Georgia's Poti Georgia 29 January 23:22
Iranian president felicitates 30th anniversary of establishment of Iran-Kazakhstan relations Politics 29 January 23:13
World already accepting Zangazur corridor realities created by President Ilham Aliyev Economy 29 January 22:54
Azerbaijan fully demines area for "Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park Economy 29 January 22:48
Azercell at the service of its elderly subscribers! (PHOTO) Society 29 January 22:44
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Trampoline Championship made it possible to evaluate sports form and potential of gymnasts - head coach of Azerbaijani national team Society 29 January 22:14
Misinformation, drugs and balance between real, virtual lives challenges for the youth: Indian PM Modi Other News 29 January 21:42
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation awarded international sporting achievements prize Society 29 January 21:07
Ukraine crisis: India calls for ‘peaceful resolution’ Other News 29 January 20:34
Arab Coalition strikes kill 90 Houthi ‘terrorists’ in Marib Arab World 29 January 19:58
Portugal grapples with in-person voting for people with COVID Europe 29 January 19:58
Indian Govt appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor Other News 29 January 19:26
Needs of country are above anything else - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:50
China is our neighbour, which we need to have good relations with - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:49
Iran’s NIOC prepares plans on increasing oil extraction Oil&Gas 29 January 18:46
Kazakh president comments on need for international investigation of rallies in country Kazakhstan 29 January 18:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 29 January 18:42
Maximum that I will be head of state is two terms of presidency - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:40
Politics and economy goes hand in hand - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:40
Ottawa set for 'massive' protest against Canada's vaccine mandates Other News 29 January 18:37
Sector of national security will be seriously modernized within future reforms - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:36
Azerbaijan confirms 4,268 more COVID-19 cases, 1,486 recoveries Society 29 January 18:35
I am against completely changing structure of government without assessing qualities of officials - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:33
Group of certain people really controls some sectors of economy and influences taking decisions on high level - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:32
Searches for missing Azerbaijani senior lieutenant continue still - MoD Society 29 January 18:31
Kazakh president talks on changing name of Almaty city Kazakhstan 29 January 18:28
I would not put blame on akim of Almaty city - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:27
Issue of me taking over Security Council was talked in advance with Nazarbayev - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:24
Azerbaijan wraps up training drills for reservists (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 29 January 18:23
Important cooperation agreements to be signed between Kazakhstan and Russia - president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:21
Azerbaijan lowers excise rate for some gasoline grades Oil&Gas 29 January 18:16
Military officials did not want to take responsibility during rallies - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:15
Me, being head of state, is interested that no rights of our citizens are violated - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:13
Passengers of another bus trip from Baku to Shusha view the city (PHOTO) Society 29 January 18:10
Purpose of rallies in Almaty was to seize power - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:09
Investigation will show who was behind rallies in Almaty - Kazakh president Kazakhstan 29 January 18:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 29 January 17:26
Winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling awarded (PHOTO) Society 29 January 17:05
Winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling among juniors, adults - award ceremony (PHOTO) Society 29 January 17:04
Сeremony of awarding prejunior, adult winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 29 January 16:32
Searches for missing Azerbaijani serviceman in Kalbajar district continue - MoD Society 29 January 16:25
Mutual steps between Iran, Kazakhstan can help increase trade turnover - official Business 29 January 14:56
Happy to take first place at Azerbaijan Championship in Tumbling - young Azerbaijani athlete Society 29 January 14:50
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 29 Society 29 January 14:38
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan opens tender Economy 29 January 14:28
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund talks soft loans for agriculture Economy 29 January 14:28
Azerbaijan holds award ceremony of winners of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling (PHOTO) Society 29 January 14:27
Kyrgyz ambassador talks visit of Azerbaijani delegation to Bishkek Economy 29 January 14:11
Azerbaijan records revenue increase to state budget revenues via State Customs Committee Economy 29 January 13:59
Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Iraq Arab World 29 January 13:53
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijani energy market Oil&Gas 29 January 13:49
Another passenger bus from Baku arrives in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha (PHOTO) Society 29 January 13:49
Russian IT company names most cyberattacked industries in 4Q2021 ICT 29 January 13:48
Azerbaijan, Iran could increase revenues in transport sector – former ambassador Transport 29 January 13:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 29 January 13:45
SOFAZ increases volume of foreign currency sold at auctions Oil&Gas 29 January 13:45
Turkmenistan’s Daikhanbank opens tender for audit Tenders 29 January 13:44
Russia records another 113,122 coronavirus cases Russia 29 January 13:08
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling kick off (PHOTO) Society 29 January 13:03
Uzbekneftegaz JSC shares estimated data on exports for 2022 Uzbekistan 29 January 12:35
Goldman Sachs lifts CEO Solomon's pay to $35 million US 29 January 12:23
Iran boost exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 29 January 12:19
Kazakhstan extends validity of VAT offset method Kazakhstan 29 January 12:11
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 29 January 12:06
Construction of Zangilan, Lachin airports in Azerbaijan's Karabakh to positively impact tourism dev't - official Tourism 29 January 11:54
Georgia eyes to create digital national currency Georgia 29 January 11:47
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi bank opens tender for audit Tenders 29 January 11:32
Azerbaijan announces launch of new multi-brand car service center - Motor House (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 29 January 11:24
Turkmen-Turkish bank opens tender for audit Tenders 29 January 11:22
Russian Rosselkhoznadzor reveals volume of products supplied to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 29 January 11:20
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway is biggest factor in activating North-South Corridor - minister Transport 29 January 11:19
Georgia reports new record high COVID-19 cases Georgia 29 January 11:08
Uzbek National Bank signs loan agreement with AIIB Uzbekistan 29 January 10:58
Iranian companies to start work on specific projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - MFA Politics 29 January 10:53
Indian sailors on vessel seized by Houthis are safe, govt working for their release: MEA Other News 29 January 10:48
Iran's Saipa records rise in car manufacturing Business 29 January 10:37
Turkmenistan approves hydrogen energy development roadmap Oil&Gas 29 January 10:31
AFD, ADB support Georgia’s water supply reform Georgia 29 January 10:30
Iran Khordo sees decrease in car manufacturing Business 29 January 10:23
Azerbaijan's Azersu purchases vehicles, special equipment for servicing settlements in Karabakh region (PHOTO) Society 29 January 10:22
Turkmengaz and China’s CNPC to revise financing terms for Galkynysh gas field Oil&Gas 29 January 10:21
Iranian currency rates for January 29 Finance 29 January 09:55
Apple's stock racks up biggest one-day gain since July 2020 US 29 January 09:52
Azerbaijan shares mine clearance plans in Karabakh region Society 29 January 09:50
Azerbaijan ready to supply more gas to Europe in case of emergency – envoy Oil&Gas 29 January 09:41
Erdogan appoints Bekir Bozdag as Justice Minister Turkey 29 January 08:56
Another passenger bus leaves Baku for Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 29 January 08:32
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney tests positive for COVID-19 US 29 January 08:17
Spain's economy grows by 5 pct in 2021: INE Europe 29 January 07:34
British PM Johnson eyes Japan visit in Feb. Europe 29 January 07:00
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 93,586 Turkey 29 January 06:24
U.S. FAA says Verizon, AT&T can turn on more towers for 5G deployment US 29 January 05:45
Belgium's total COVID-19 infections exceed 3 mln Europe 29 January 05:04
Biden says he'll send troops to eastern Europe in ‘near term' US 29 January 04:29
U.S. airlines cancel almost 5,000 flights ahead of Nor'easter US 29 January 03:52
Argentina announces debt agreement with IMF Other News 29 January 03:19
All news