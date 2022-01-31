UK to always provide necessary support to Azerbaijan - British ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

The UK will always provide the necessary support to Azerbaijan, Ambassador James Sharp said at a conference entitled "Women, Peace, and Security: the role of women in post-conflict recovery", Trend reports.

According to Sharp, the UK is also contributing to clearing the Azerbaijani liberated territories of mines, which is an extremely necessary process.

The conference is being held by the Center for Analysis of International Relations together with the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the event is to create a platform for interaction, the exchange of ideas and experience in this area, as well as the discussion of best practices and the formation of new ways to promote the women, peace, and security agenda in Azerbaijan more widely.