New training year begins for Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Garrison Troops (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

The new training year has begun for Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Garrison Troops, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the ceremonies held due to the beginning of the new training year it was stressed that the task of improving the military-professional and physical endurance of military personnel, command and control bodies of sub-units, units and formations, as well as the task of improving the level required for combat and other missions and the planned measures in general were fully implemented in 2021.

The main goals and objectives for the new training year were brought to attention and it was stressed that training and exercises will be conducted in accordance with the "Coordination Plan of the Nakhchivan Garrison Troops for the 2022 training year".

The group, created to coordinate the joint activity of the troops and headquarters of the Nakhchivan garrison, visited the units and formations to improve the ongoing activity.