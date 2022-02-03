Azerbaijan locates people suspected of criminal ties with foreign intelligence in 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
The State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) identified five people suspected of having ties with foreign intelligence for subversive activities, Trend reports referring to the SBS.
The issue was discussed at the meeting of the service, dedicated to the results of its operational-combat activities last year.
Within the plan to counter terrorism in the reporting year, the SBS officers detained six persons who fought in conflict zones abroad and 15 persons involved in drug trafficking.
Besides, five organized criminal groups involved in smuggling were neutralized, 71 persons were detained for border violations, 41 violators of the border regime and 11 illegal migrants were also detained, added the SBS.
