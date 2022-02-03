Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on unfounded statements of Turkish MP
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the accusations of the MP from the Republican People's Party of Turkey (CHP) Aykut Erdogdu, Trend reports.
Commenting on the unfounded accusations of the Turkish MP regarding the ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the energy sector, as well as accusations against the heads of state of the two countries, she noted that ties between Azerbaijan and fraternal Turkey in the energy sector are transparent and mutually beneficial, as well as in other sectors of economy.
Will be updated
