Turkish Parliament ratified Shusha Declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

The Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey on Thursday ratified the Shusha Declaration "On allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey", Trend reports.

The Shusha Declaration was submitted for discussion in Parliament as a historically important document.

266 deputies voted for the adoption of the document.

The bill "On approval of the Shusha declaration on allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey" was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on February 1.