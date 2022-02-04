Transport and communications are important area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and EU - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Transport and communications are an important area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Minister noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the EU last year amounted to $15.2 billion.

"This growth was mainly due to the increase in gas prices. Azerbaijan can become a bridge between the EU and Central Asian countries in the transport sector," Bayramov added.