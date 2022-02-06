Azerbaijan, Ukraine support each other's territorial integrity - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba exchanged the letters on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

Bayramov stressed that bilateral relations of the countries, which have been developing for 30 years on the basis of mutual interests and have reached a strategic level, have strengthened in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and significant achievements have been made in mutual support within the regional and international organizations.

"While adhering to the principle of inviolability of internationally recognized borders, Azerbaijan and Ukraine support each other's territorial integrity," the message said.

"The current level of relations between our countries is based on the will of our peoples and heads of state," Bayramov added. "In this regard, the visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Ukraine on January 14, 2022, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, shows the importance attached to the bilateral relations."

The Azerbaijani minister expressed confidence that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, based on mutual respect and trust, will continue to develop in the interests of peoples of two countries.

In turn, in his letter Kuleba stressed that the chronicle of diplomatic relations between two countries started a century ago.

"Many changes occurred both in Ukraine and Azerbaijan over the past period," Ukrainian minister said.

Kuleba stressed that only friendship, respect and, in particular, mutual respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries remain unchanged.

Stressing that Azerbaijan remains a reliable strategic partner for Ukraine, the minister expressed confidence that the cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, as well as that at the level of foreign ministries, will continue to develop effectively on the basis of trust and mutual understanding while joint efforts will affect the implementation of our ambitious goals at the international arena.

While congratulating each other, the ministers wished peace, tranquility and prosperity to the two friendly peoples.