Baku Transport Agency transferred to subordination of Baku City Executive Power following presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency with the status of a public legal entity has been transferred to the subordination of the head of the Baku City Executive Power, Trend reports.
The corresponding decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Will be updated
