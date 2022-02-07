EU special rep for South Caucasus welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

EU Special Representative for South Caucasus Toivo Klaar has welcomed the release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan on Twitter, Trend reports.

Klaar tweeted that this is an important gesture following the quadrilateral meeting last Friday between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President Emmanuel Macron as part of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Azerbaijan returned eight Armenian servicemen to Armenia on February 7, 2022 proceeding from the principle of humanism.

Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.