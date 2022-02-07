Baku Transport Agency transferred to subordination of Baku City Executive Power following presidential decree (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was published at 13:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Azerbaijan’s Baku Transport Agency with the status of a public legal entity has been transferred to the subordination of the head of the Baku City Executive Power, Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in order to continue measures related to the organization of traffic in the administrative territory of Baku city, improvement of the quality of services in the regular passenger transportation by vehicles in common use, and passenger transportation by taxi cars, as well as the management enhancement in this area, it is decided:

1. To transfer the Baku Transport Agency (hereinafter referred to as the Agency) with the status of a public legal entity to the subordination of the head of the Baku City Executive Power.

2. The implementation of the powers of the founder in the Agency to assign to:

2.1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

2.1.1. reorganization and abolition of the Agency;

2.2. Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

2.2.1. approval of the charter of the Agency and the determination of the size of its authorized capital, in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, their change;

2.2.2. Creation of the management bodies of the Agency in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

2.2.3. approval of the limit on the number of employees of the Agency in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

2.2.4. adoption of a decision on the transfer of the Agency's profits to the state budget in accordance with Article 3.3 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Legal Entities of Public Law";

2.3. Executive power of Baku city:

2.3.1. resolution of other issues referred by article 8.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On legal entities of public law" to the powers of the founder of a legal entity of public law, except for the cases provided for in paragraphs 2.1 and 2.2 of this Decree.

3. Transfer the Limited Liability Company "Centre for Intelligent Transport Management" subordinate to the Agency to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

4. Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

4.1. within three months to approve a new charter of the Agency in agreement with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

4.2. in connection with parts 1 and 3 of this Decree, within three months, submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan draft regulatory legal acts related to the improvement of activities in the field of traffic management in the administrative territory of the city of Baku, regular passenger transportation by vehicles in common use, and passenger transportation by taxi cars;

4.3. in accordance with part 3 of this Decree, within a month, ensure the transfer of state property, material and technical base, which are on the balance sheet of the Agency and necessary to ensure the functions of the Limited Liability Company "Center for Intelligent Transport Control", to the balance sheet of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

4.4. resolve other issues arising from this Decree.