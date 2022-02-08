Azerbaijan to create media register within six months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Media register in Azerbaijan will be created within six months following the law “On media” approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

According to the Decree, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the establishment of a media register within six months and take the necessary measures to integrate this database into the e-government information system together with the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.