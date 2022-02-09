Moldova intends to reinforce cooperation with Azerbaijan within GUAM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Moldova intends to reinforce cooperation with Azerbaijan within GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development), Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, paying a visit to Baku, said at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.
"We want to strengthen the political dialogue with Azerbaijan. Furthermore, we plan to hold a summit of leaders of the GUAM countries. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of this organization. The GUAM member states support one another's territorial integrity," Popescu stated.
