Organization of Turkic States discloses date and venue of next summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The date and venue of the next summit of the leaders of the member-states of the Organization of Turkic States have been disclosed, Trend reports.

While speaking at a meeting of the Council of Elders of the organization in Istanbul, Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev said that the next summit will be held on November 11, 2022 in Uzbekistan.

“The General Secretariat has already begun preparation for the summit,” Amreyev said.

The eighth summit of the organization was held in Istanbul on November 12, 2021.