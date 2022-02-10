Azerbaijan to create state and mobilization reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

State and mobilization reserves will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Charter of the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the charter, the agency will take measures to prevent short-term sharp fluctuations in prices for strategically important goods, ensure the establishment, placement, storage, renewal (replacement), management, and protection of state and mobilization reserves, provide, maintain and update (replace) grain reserves in the state grain fund.

Moreover, the agency will take action in order to prepare state orders for the creation of state and mobilization reserves, ensure a stable supply of the country with strategically important goods and prevent short-term sharp fluctuations in prices for these goods on the domestic market.