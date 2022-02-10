Azerbaijan to create state and mobilization reserves

Politics 10 February 2022 19:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to create state and mobilization reserves

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

State and mobilization reserves will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Charter of the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the charter, the agency will take measures to prevent short-term sharp fluctuations in prices for strategically important goods, ensure the establishment, placement, storage, renewal (replacement), management, and protection of state and mobilization reserves, provide, maintain and update (replace) grain reserves in the state grain fund.

Moreover, the agency will take action in order to prepare state orders for the creation of state and mobilization reserves, ensure a stable supply of the country with strategically important goods and prevent short-term sharp fluctuations in prices for these goods on the domestic market.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Stadler Rail discusses co-op opportunities with Georgian Railway (Exclusive)
Stadler Rail discusses co-op opportunities with Georgian Railway (Exclusive)
Georgian Manganese announces tender on transportation services procurement
Georgian Manganese announces tender on transportation services procurement
Georgia sees increase in number of visitors by sea route
Georgia sees increase in number of visitors by sea route
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan to create state and mobilization reserves Politics 19:22
Turkey discloses freight traffic via its ports from Belgium in 2021 Turkey 19:21
Stadler Rail discusses co-op opportunities with Georgian Railway (Exclusive) Georgia 19:21
Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding report of Finance Ministry Politics 19:18
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry reveals violations at MFA Society 19:18
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee surpasses forecast for state budget revenues Economy 18:41
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 18:39
Azerbaijan confirms 7,632 more COVID-19 cases, 5,797 recoveries Society 18:36
Azerbaijan to prevent price fluctuations for strategic goods Economy 18:07
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of trade turnover with CIS countries Uzbekistan 18:05
National Bank of Kazakhstan discloses measures to ensure stable operation of financial system during state of emergency Business 18:01
Azerbaijan exceeds WHO vaccination threshold for both doses of COVID-19 vaccine - WHO Society 17:50
Turkish ministry shares report on mine clearance in liberated Azerbaijani lands for Jan. 2022 Society 17:49
Azerbaijani police detects artillery shells in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:46
Employees of Azerbaijan's State Tax Service awarded following presidential order Politics 17:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree "On awarding of participants of Second Karabakh War" Politics 17:34
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of corrosion inhibitor Tenders 17:34
Azerbaijan approves structure of State Reserves Agency - decree Politics 17:33
Turkmenistan working to locate promising oil, gas deposits Oil&Gas 17:30
Govt calls India’s overall pandemic scenario optimistic, cautions against lowering guard Other News 17:25
Georgian Manganese announces tender on transportation services procurement Tenders 17:23
Uzbekistan completes renovation of Samarkand int'l airport Uzbekistan 17:20
Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to remain silent for 30 more years about fate of missing Azerbaijanis - MFA Politics 17:20
Georgia sees increase in number of visitors by sea route Georgia 17:14
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2022 liquids production Oil&Gas 17:06
Liquids output in Kazakhstan remains broadly unchanged - OPEC Kazakhstan 17:05
Sensodyne asked to discontinue advertisements in India Other News 17:02
Genocide in villages of Shusha district - one of Armenia's bloodiest crimes against Azerbaijani people - MP Politics 16:52
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Bulgaria in 2021 Turkey 16:47
PepsiCo revenue surges on higher prices, inflation worries loom US 16:47
Turkey unveils transshipment of cargo from Algeria in 2021 Turkey 16:46
Uzbekistan to modernize HPPs within state dev’t strategy Uzbekistan 16:46
Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in India's Himachal Other News 16:45
Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 U.S. vehicles over pedestrian warning risk sounds US 16:42
World's highest railway bridge takes shape in India (PHOTO) Other News 16:40
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks Malibayli, Gushchular massacres in 1992 Politics 16:37
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks Kazakhstan 16:27
ISRO to kick off 2022 launch mission with PSLV-C52 on Feb 14 Other News 16:10
Azerbaijan, Moldova reach preliminary agreement to hold joint commission's meeting in 2022 Economy 16:08
In talks with India on two Dornier aircraft: Sri Lanka FM Other News 16:07
India’s 1st Covid nasal spray FabiSpray aimed at high-risk adults, doesn’t let virus reach lungs Other News 16:06
Rovshan Najaf removed from SOCAR Supervisory Board following presidential order Politics 16:05
COVID-19 in India: Over 1 crore youngsters in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated Other News 16:00
bp updates on activities at Shafag-Asiman, SWAP Oil&Gas 15:56
Elnur Aliyev appointed First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Politics 15:46
Rovshan Najaf appointed as First VP of Azerbaijan's SOCAR Politics 15:42
Rovnag Abdullayev appointed as Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan - order Politics 15:35
Azerbaijan developing healthcare digitalization strategy Society 15:31
Turkmen entrepreneurs in Lebap region increase meat production Business 15:30
President of SOCAR relieved of his duties Politics 15:29
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average export throughput up Oil&Gas 15:26
Georgia's industrial company to launch exports with USAID's support Georgia 15:22
Kazakhstan to launch Airbus Aircraft service center Kazakhstan 15:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 10 Society 15:16
bp increases operating expenditure on South Caucasus Pipeline Oil&Gas 15:02
L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins Europe 15:02
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange unveils trading volume in shares of foreign companies Finance 15:00
Uzbekistan Airways opens tender for provision of services for flaw detection Tenders 14:59
Azerbaijan's Health Minister talks delays in COVID-19 testing process Society 14:59
bp updates on well drilling for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 14:51
Azerbaijan reveals facts of misappropriating budgetary funds in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Shamkir districts Society 14:51
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via its ports from US in 2021 Turkey 14:47
Uzbek gold mining company shares data on its production for 2021 Uzbekistan 14:45
bp announces time of production from West South flank at Shah Deniz Oil&Gas 14:44
Iran to boost crude oil extraction from South Azadegan oil field Oil&Gas 14:43
Shah Deniz boosts gas and condensate production Oil&Gas 14:36
Credit Suisse flags weak 2022, ends a torrid year with $2.2 bln quarterly loss Europe 14:35
Russia reports over 197,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 14:31
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals exceeds copper production plan for 2021 Kazakhstan 14:30
Shah Deniz operating expenditure up year-on-year Oil&Gas 14:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price on downfall Finance 14:28
EU representative expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan Society 14:26
Larsen & Toubro's construction arm bags 'significant' order in Bangladesh Other News 14:21
Israel budget deficit falls to 3.3%, nearly reaching pre-pandemic level Israel 14:20
Turkish Ziraat Bank opens another branch in Azerbaijan Economy 14:19
Azerbaijan to hold clinical trials of Turkish Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:19
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Finance reviewing procurement procedure for Samruk-Kazyna JSC Kazakhstan 14:19
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP amounted to KGS 37B in January this year Kyrgyzstan 14:09
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan sees decrease in oil exports Oil&Gas 14:02
Loading, unloading of cargo at Iran's Bushehr port declining Transport 14:01
bp increases capex, opex on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil&Gas 13:54
Turkmen enterprise mastering new generation fabric production Business 13:47
Sangachal terminal reduces oil and condensate exports Oil&Gas 13:43
Azerbaijani population's bank deposits up in 2021 Finance 13:40
Kazakhstan's company opens tender to purchase auto spare parts Kazakhstan 13:38
Sangachal terminal boosts Shah Deniz gas exports Oil&Gas 13:36
Azerbaijani Health Minister talks possible tightening of quarantine regime Society 13:31
Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan shares data on value of trade turnover between two countries Business 13:24
Georgia, UK talk co-op in defense and security Georgia 13:19
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli boosts associated gas delivery to SOCAR Oil&Gas 13:17
Iran begins installation of turbines at Khudafarin, Giz Galasi hydro junctions Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan commissions new facilities at Combined-Arms Training Center (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:10
Turkmen Ministry prolongs tender to purchase auxiliary devices Tenders 13:08
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for supply of parts for drilling equipment Tenders 13:07
Turkmen farm imports agricultural machinery, backed by state-provided loans Business 12:58
Turkey registers rise in export of steel to Azerbaijan Turkey 12:58
Azerbaijan, Iran hold talks on establishment of two new border checkpoints Transport 12:54
Iran expects to sign contracts for working on reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 12:51
bp reveals number of drilled wells at ACG Oil&Gas 12:43
Quad decisions to be set in motion at key meet this week Other News 12:33
All news