Azerbaijan to grow corn for popcorn production in Aghjabadi district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghjabadi district on Feb. 13, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created in the Aghjabadi Grain Agro-Park.
Around 100 hectares are planned to be sown with corn for popcorn production in the agro-park in 2022.
