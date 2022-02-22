Genocide against civilians of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city - crime committed against mankind - State Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Khojaly genocide must be legally assessed and this assessment must be fair, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Gunduz Ismayilov said at an event dedicated to the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide at the Caucasian Muslims Office, Trend reports.

The deputy chairman said that Azerbaijan is doing a lot of work in connection with the fair legal assessment of the Khojaly genocide at the international level.

“Some circles in the world approach this issue through double standards,” Ismayilov said. “However, the issue related to the Khojaly genocide is a matter of humanity. The genocide against civilians in Khojaly is a crime committed against all mankind.”