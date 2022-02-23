Azerbaijani MFA reacts to false text of Turkmenchay Treaty on Russian MFA’s website

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reacted to the false text of the Treaty of Turkmenchay posted on the official page of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

“We are surprised and regret that the false information about the Treaty of Turkmenchay of 1828 was posted on the official page of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the day of the signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation,” the message said.

According to the message, such an expression as "Eastern Armenia" has been never mentioned in the text of the above-mentioned treaty and, of course, the Department of History and Records of the Russian Foreign Ministry is well aware of this fact.

“We consider it necessary to remove such false information and expect it to be corrected on the official page of the Russian Foreign Ministry,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.