Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2
Trend:
From 20:30 to 20:55 on February 23, the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Akhmedli settlement of the Lachin district from their positions in the direction of the Gorus district, Trend reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry.
At present, the situation in the marked direction is stable, operational conditions are under the control of the units of the Azerbaijani army.
