Vusal Guliyev appointed head of Presidential Administration's Department for Work with NGOs and Communications
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Vusal Guliyev was appointed the head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Work with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Communications, Trend reports.
Guliyev has been working in the Presidential Administration in the field of work with NGOs for a long time.
