Azerbaijanis evacuated from most dangerous districts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv to border with Poland - honorary consulate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijanis have been evacuated from the most dangerous districts of Kharkiv, Ukraine to the border with Poland, the honorary consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv told Trend.

According to the message, the honorary consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv continues to work as usual.

“The staff of the honorary consulate continues to reveal and register our compatriots in the Kharkiv region,” the message said. “Over the past 24 hours, more than 300 of our compatriots have been registered and instructed in terms of security.”

“Thirty of our compatriots were evacuated from the most dangerous districts of Kharkiv to the Ukrainian-Polish border,” the message said. “The communication has been established between the honorary consulate and the operational headquarters of the Kharkiv Regional Administration. The process of evacuating our compatriots will continue depending on the situation.”

According to the message, the leadership of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora constantly follow this process.

“The situation in the Kharkiv region remains tense,” the message said. “Therefore, we urge our compatriots not to leave their places of residence. The employees of the honorary consulate rapidly consider the appeals of our compatriots in the Kharkiv region and constantly get in touch with them.”