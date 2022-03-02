Azerbaijan to remain UN's reliable partner - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement in connection with the 30th anniversary of the country's membership in the UN, Trend reports.

"On March 2, 2022, the 30th anniversary of the membership of Azerbaijan in the UN is marked. In the first years of the membership, which coincided with the period of armed aggression against our country, the world organization expressed strong support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan,” the ministry said. “During this difficult period, the UN also provided significant support to Azerbaijan in eliminating the serious humanitarian consequences of the occupation.”

Almost 30 years later, based on the UN Charter, Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], and at present, large-scale restoration work is being carried out on these lands, the ministry noted.

“Azerbaijan continues cooperation with the UN, including in the field of clearing territories from mines, ensuring the right of internally displaced persons to a safe return,” the ministry added.

“Over the past three decades, Azerbaijan has established itself as a responsible member of the UN. In order to make a valuable contribution to the achievement of the goals and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, Azerbaijan actively participates in the activities of the organization in all three areas, namely: peace and security, sustainable development and protection of human rights,” the ministry further said.

“It’s no coincidence that in 2011, with the support of the absolute majority of UN member states, Azerbaijan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2012-2013,” the ministry reminded. “Azerbaijan has made a valuable contribution to UN peacekeeping operations, the implementation of the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, international activities to protect and promote human rights and combat traditional and emerging global risks and threats.”

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan, as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, has taken important global initiatives that promote shared responsibility, strengthen solidarity and international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic,” the ministry also noted.

“Special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, held at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, the resolutions adopted by the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly in 2021, and other initiatives on global recovery after the pandemic indicate that Azerbaijan has played an important and exemplary role in international cooperation in this sphere,” the ministry pointed out.

“Azerbaijan, as a defender of international law, will continue to be a reliable partner of the UN, and will make every effort to further contribute to international peace and security," concluded the ministry.