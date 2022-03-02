Visit of high-level Azerbaijani officials to liberated lands ends (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

Upon the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a delegation comprised of heads of the various government agencies led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration, and the Coordination Headquarters set up for addressing the issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in a centralized manner, visited the liberated territories on March 1-2, Trend reports.

Will be updated