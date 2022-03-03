Number of Azerbaijani citizens leaving Ukraine for Moldova disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:
Totally 3,000 Azerbaijanis arrived in Moldova from Ukraine on March 2, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov told Trend.
According to Osmanov, at 13:00 (GMT +4) on March 3, another 174 Azerbaijani citizens will fly home from the airport of the Romanian city of Iasi.
"Thus, two aircraft with our citizens evacuated from Ukraine will land in Azerbaijan today. One aircraft will land in Baku in the afternoon, and the other in the evening," he said.
