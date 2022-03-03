Transfer of numerous people from Russia to Azerbaijan by land provided - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Transfer of 540 people from Russia to Azerbaijan by land has been provided, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

A working group of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sent to the Republic of Dagestan of Russia for border crossing. Members of the working group registered Azerbaijani citizens and their family members and provided the necessary consular assistance to them.

As a result of the activities coordinated with local agencies of Russia, during February 23-28, 540 registered persons were able to cross the Russia-Azerbaijan state border through the Yarag-Kazmalyar (Russia) and Samur (Azerbaijan) checkpoints in accordance with the daily quota established by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.