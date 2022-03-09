TURKSOY's Secretary General awarded with "Honorary Diploma of President of Republic of Azerbaijan"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Dusen Kaseinov with the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for productive work in TURKSOY and merits in the development of cultural ties between the member states of the organization, Trend reports.
