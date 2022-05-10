...
We returned to these lands, our native lands, and we will live here forever - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. We have returned to these lands, our native lands, and we will live here forever, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making an address from the Shusha city, Trend reports.

"I had to be here today, on 10 May. I had to express my respect for the memory of the Great Leader and the people of Azerbaijan, and I must say once again that we have returned to these lands, our native lands, and we will live here forever.

Karabakh is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the head of state said.

