Azerbaijan creating "Healthcare Transformation Center" working group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on creation of "Healthcare Transformation Center" working group, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the aim of creating the working group is to ensure submission of proposals on improvement of the regulatory framework in the field of healthcare and medical insurance, including increase of transparency and accountability, as well as development of electronic healthcare, to the President of Azerbaijan within three months.

The group will include specialists and experts, as well as representatives of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and other relevant state bodies (institutions).