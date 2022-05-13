Azerbaijan reorganizing activity of TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on creating a Supervisory Board, consisting of the chairman and four other members appointed and dismissed by the President of Azerbaijan, to carry out general management and control over the activities of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Supervisory Board of TABIB will be formed from the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (CMI) (as chairman), the Deputy Minister of Health, the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for CMI and the Chairman of the Trade Union of Health Workers.

The current management of TABIB's activities is carried out by the Executive Director and three of his deputies, appointed and dismissed by the Supervisory Board of TABIB. Management and control over the activities of medical institutions that are part of the state healthcare system, subordinated to TABIB, is carried out by the Association itself.

