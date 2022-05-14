Second Karabakh war is our common glorious history - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The second Karabakh war is our common glorious history, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a speech during the inauguration of the Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkiye, Trend reports.

"We have put an end to 30 years of occupation, and on the first day of the war, the words of the President, my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan that “Azerbaijan is not alone and that Turkiye is with Azerbaijan” sent a serious message to many. Until the last minute of the war, until our flag was hoisted in Shusha, Turkiye was with us, Turkiye was behind us, Turkiye supported us, and the Azerbaijani people will never forget this brotherhood," the head of state said.