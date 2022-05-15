Deputy Speaker of Majilis of Kazakh parliament arrives in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. On May 15, a parliamentary delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Balaim Kesebayeva arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the third General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani parliament.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Kazakh parliamentary delegation was met by Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili, MP Kenul Nurullayeva, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov and other officials.

The visit will end on May 19.