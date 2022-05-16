Turkish Grand National Assembly's chairman arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A delegation led by Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 3rd General Conference of the Economic Cooperation Organization's Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries fluttered, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the guest.

The assembly’s chairman was met by the First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynli, the head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahliman Amiraslanov and other officials.