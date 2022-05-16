Queen Elizabeth II presented with Karabakh horse as gift from President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Queen Elizabeth II received a delegation led by the President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev at Windsor Palace within the traditional Royal Windsor Horse Show being held in the UK from May 12 through May 15 2022, Trend reports.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who always watches with great interest the performances of Azerbaijani representatives at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, was presented with the Karabakh horse named 'Shohrat' as a gift from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The queen was also presented with sculptures of the Karabakh horse named 'Alkhan' and the Dilboz horse named 'Galkhan', created by the famous Azerbaijani sculptor Faiq Hajiyev.

The queen expressed gratitude for the gifts and for the traditional participation in the Royal Windsor Horse Show.